‘Rahmah basket’ convoy to Tambun, an initiatve to help hardcore poor

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 36,000 or 75 per cent of the 48,000 Rahmah baskets have been distributed to the needy nationwide.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the responsibility to distribute the Rahmah baskets has been entrusted to the respective Member of Parliament (MP) or the person in charge of the MP’s service centre to ensure that the initiative would benefit only the hardcore poor.

“The Rahmah basket initiative is not like any other initiative, it targets only the hardcore poor,” he told reporters after flagging off the convoy carrying 1,500 Rahmah baskets to Tambun, Perak by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Parliament building here today.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin in a statement said it was hoped that more industry players, non-governmental organisations, corporate leaders, generous donors and members of the public would be involved in making the initiative a success.

Hence, he said the ministry also welcome donations from all quarters as part of their corporate social responsibility in helping the needy especially victims of disasters, such as floods and landslide.

The Rahmah basket initiative under the Payung RAHMAH programme was introduced early this year to help the B10 group or the hardcore poor (with income less than RM2,500) by reducing their cost of living. - Bernama