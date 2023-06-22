Rahmah Cash Aid phase 3 to be disbursed beginning June 26

PUTRAJAYA: The third phase of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR 3) for the B40 group recipients will be disbursed in stages beginning June 26, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

MOF said in a statement today that the payment involved an allocation of more than RM2 billion benefiting eight million beneficiaries who would receive between RM100 and RM1,300.

The payment will be credited directly to the bank account from June 26 to July 5.

Those who do not have a bank account can cash out the payment at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches beginning June 26.

It said checks for STR 3 approval status can be made from June 26 and the appeal application period is from July 3 to 31.

For rejected applications, applicants can submit relevant documents for review by the Inland Revenue Board.

MOF also said that the disbursement of the first and second phase of STR was in January and April.

The three phases of STR for this year involve allocations amounting to RM5 billion and payment of the fourth phase of STR is expected in November. - Bernama