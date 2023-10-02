Rahmah initiative: Traders won’t lose out - Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today gave assurance that traders who participate in the Menu Rahmah and Rahmah Sales programmes will not lose out.

He said, instead, the initiative will help boost their sales through the presence of more customers.

“Two days ago, the Econsave general manager said there was a 30 per cent increase in sales nationwide. This is what we hoped for; those who are committed to implementing the Rahmah Sales and Menu Rahmah will not lose out.

“It will benefit all quarters...the people will enjoy lower prices, and the majority of traders offering Menu Rahmah said they are receiving more customers and it did not affect their business at all.”

He told reporters this after launching Menu Rahmah at the Burger King Restaurant in Persiaran Indah here today.

Burger King is the first fast food restaurant to offer Menu Rahmah, comprising a burger and a bottle of mineral water for only RM5, at its 140 branches nationwide.

In a related development, Salahuddin said the ministry took note of people’s complaints that some restaurant operators limit the sales time of Menu Rahmah.

“We will coordinate; there will be an app that displays the directory of participating outlets, their operation time and so on. We are developing the app, and it will be ready soon. - Bernama