Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar offers various food at below RM5

IPOH: Traders at the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar at the People’s Park here offer a variety of quality food dishes, desserts and drinks which can be bought for below RM5.

A survey by Bernama found about there are 20 stalls, selling Roti John, meatballs, popiah, murtabak, noodles, rice dishes and others, at the bazaar opens from 3 pm to 7.30 pm daily.

However, the response at the bazaar seems to be lukewarm and traders believe it is because it is a new place and many are still not aware of its operation.

Trader Mohamad Izzat Hamdi Mohamad Norhisham, 23, who operates a stall selling fried mee, said the opening of the bazaar by the government gave him an opportunity to earn a living.

He said the initiative by the government in opening the bazaar was very helpful to small-time traders.

“The location of this bazaar is strategic, but more promotion and publicity should be carried out to attract more people to this Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar,” he said when met at his stall yesterday.

As for the tortilla seller Muhammad Ezzat Rosli, 25, he also promotes his product on social media, including Tik Tok.

Kuih seller Mat Fazril Mat Rabu, 31, said during the fasting month, many Ramadan bazaars were opened and the people normally have their own favourite place to go.

This Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar is new, so not many people know about it yet.,” he said.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Helmi Zakaria, 38, said he came to the bazaar after being informed by a friend about the price of the food sold here.

“I hope this bazaar will be able to help the traders revive their business. Many people still don’t know about this bazaar at People’s Park,” he said.

Another visitor Azrilnizam Ismail, 39, said the bazaar was an initiative for the entire community in Ipoh to enjoy quality iftar dishes at reasonable prices.

“There are a variety of menus on offer such kuih muih, oden, fried noodles and other dishes that are offered at RM5,” he said.

Last Feb 22, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that the ministry would hold an engagement session to implement the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar in several strategic locations in conjunction with Ramadan. - Bernama