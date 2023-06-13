Rahmah Sale: 1,000 chickens, 500 trays of eggs fly off the shelf in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: About 1,000 fresh chickens and 500 trays of eggs were sold out within two hours at the two-day Rahmah Sale at Dataran Kesedar Putra here today.

SMS One Solutions owner Sabariah Mohamed Sayuti said that, in conjunction with the programme, some items are sold at discounted prices, including fresh chicken and eggs.

“Fresh chicken is sold at RM7 per kilogramme (kg) compared to the current price of RM9.40 per kg, while grade C eggs are sold at RM11.30 per tray compared to the original price of RM12.30.

“Some of the basic items which experienced brisk sale from early in the morning were sweet creamer milk and wet food ingredients,” he said at Dataran Kesedar.

According to him, as many as 20 types of goods are on offer at cheap prices, with savings of up to 30 per cent, including special wet goods.

Meanwhile, visitor Marini Nasir, 39, said the sale undoubtedly eases the public’s financial burden, especially for those living on the outskirts.

“Thanks to the Rahmah Sale programme, I can save a great deal on several types of items. I came as early as 8.30 am to grab these necessities because I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to buy kitchen items at a considerable discount,” she said. - Bernama