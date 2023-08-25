Rahmah Sales benefit over 600,000 Johor residents

JOHOR BAHRU: The implementation of Rahmah Sales programme is seen as giving positive effect in lightening the cost of living of more than 600,000 consumers with a record sales exceeding RM13 million in Johor.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh (pix) said the programme also covered off and on premises sales as well as Rahmah Mobile Sales at 255 locations involving 26 parliamentary and state constituencies.

“The programme encourages more industry players such as supermarkets to ensure the achievement of the aspiration to ease the cost of living pressure on the people,” she said in a statement today.

Earlier she opened the Rahmah Sales and handing over Rahmah Baskets in Sungai Abong, Simpang Jeram, Muar, today.

The Rahmah Sales programme offers up to 36 types of daily essential goods comprising dry and wet items such as eggs, cooking oil, flour, sugar, onions, milo, ikan bilis and rice at prices 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than the market price.

Fuziah said the Rahmah Mobile Sales with the concept of shop seeking customers could be implemented in 575 locations nationwide.

“For Johor, the Rahmah Mobile Sales is conducted at 26 locations,” she said.

As at Aug 18, about 100,000 Rahmah Baskets have been distributed to the poor as a social corporate responsibility without government allocation, she added. -Bernama