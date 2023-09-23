Rahmah Sales in Bukit Mertajam a hit with the people

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Many people continue to praise the government for implementing the Rahmah Sales programme which helps most consumers, burdened by the higher costs of living, save almost RM100 a month.

Initiated by the late Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the public hopes that the programme will be held not only more frequently but in all areas so that they can obtain the necessary items easily as there is a lack of supply in the market.

Mohd Idrus Abu Bakar, 67, said he surely did not want to miss the opportunity of buying his daily necessities during the Rahmah Sales programme in Bukit Mertajam today as the goods are cheaper and readily available.

“There was no need to join long queues today, and I was able to buy rice, cooking oil and sardine tins at cheap prices... Recently, I checked the prices outside at shops and found the price of imported rice was going for RM40 per 10 kilogrammes (kg) but here it was RM14 only for five kg,“ he said when met at the Bukit Mertajam Rahmah Sales programme here today.

“I only was unable to buy eggs and sugar as they had run out of stock. I hope this sales programme is held more frequently so that the B40 group can purchase goods at cheaper prices.

A visitor to the sales programme, housewife Siti Wahidah Iberim, 32, said the Rahmah Sales initiative that was implemented by the federal government definitely helps her family as they can make a monthly savings of RM100.

She said her husband looks for essential items at such programmes because it is easier to get these items here than in the supermarkets or grocery stores where stocks are always unavailable or in short supply, especially for rice.

“Ï hope the government will hold this cheap sales programme at least once a month to help lessen the people’s burden. We are now affected by costly prices of goods but with this sale, we can at least make some savings on buying the essentials,“ she said.

Another visitor, Wong Ah Soon, 70, said the Rahmah Sales not only offered cheaper goods but also quality items, and is therefore a place her family shops.

“I came by today to buy my necessities. Even though they impose a limit to the number of purchases, it means everyone gets a chance to buy their necessities.”

“I arrived here at 8 am and had to queue but got to buy what I wanted,“ she added.-Bernama