Rahmah Sales proposed for Malaysia Day 2023 celebration in Sarawak

KUCHING: The National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2023 Working Committee planned to include the Rahmah Sales programme as one of the highlights for the Malaysia Day celebration to be held here on Sept 16.

The committee’s chairman, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, who is also the secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), said the Rahmah Sales programme was proposed with the aim to give the people the opportunity to purchase essential items at reasonable prices during the celebration.

Speaking to the media after conducting a site inspection of the celebration venue at Perpaduan Stadium here today, Mohamad Fauzi said the details of the celebration will be further elaborated upon at the main committee meeting slated to be held in Putrajaya on Aug 14.

“Insya-Allah, there will be a main committee meeting chaired jointly by the KKD Minister (Fahmi Fadzil) and also the Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi to discuss several important matters,” he said.

Mohamad Fauzi said this year’s celebration will feature performances symbolising the unity of Malaysia’s three regions: Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

In addition to performances by the National Culture and Arts Department, the celebration will also include a concert showcasing various artistes from these three regions, as well as a fireworks display, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi said the ongoing renovation work at the Perpaduan Stadium does not affect the preparations for the Malaysia Day celebration.

“I have been informed that the renovation work has been temporarily put on hold to accommodate the Malaysia Day celebration. So, Insya-Allah everything will be fully prepared for Malaysia Day,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) in a statement said the Governor of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, will be the guest of honour for the celebration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak’s Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah’s Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor are also expected to attend the event. -Bernama