Rahmatan lil Alamin concept to be presented to cabinet next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rahmatan Lil Alamin concept is expected to be adopted as a new government policy once it is approved by the Cabinet, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix).

Dr Mujahid said the working paper on the concept, will be presented to the cabinet meeting by early October.

The ‘’Rahmatan lil Alamin’’ concept, which means Mercy to all Creations, has been approved by the Rulers’ Council and the Islamic National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia, he said.

“So, when it is approved by the Cabinet, the prime minister will launch a new administrative policy base on Rahmatan Lil Alamin, and it will later be included in the 2020 Budget which will be tabled in October,” he said at the launch of the Rahmatan lil Alamin International Seminar at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here today.

Mujahid hoped that by next year, the concept would be adopted by the civil service, the academia and all other relevant segments of the community.

Mujahid said the international seminar, attended by delegates from Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand and Singapore, is an effort to ensure further understanding of the concept so that it can be adopted as a guideline for other Islamic countries.

The resolution from today’s seminar would be turned into a book which would be distributed internationally. — Bernama