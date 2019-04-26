‘Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin’ to be Malaysia’s new policy: Mujahid

KOTA BARU: The concept of ‘Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin’ (mercy to all creations) will become part of the country’s new policy in the government’s bid to create the new image of Malaysia, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the proposal, which based on the concepts of ‘Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin’, as well as ‘Maqasid Syariah’ and the Malaysian Model, was approved at the meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs on March 14 chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It is expected to be among the agenda for approval at the Cabinet meeting next month, and once approved, it will be the future concept to create the New Malaysia and should be supported by all quarters as part of the government’s policy.

“Even though the proposal has yet to be brought to the Cabinet, I have already visited five ministries to explain the concept to the ministers and InsyaAllah, (God willing) my next visit will be to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry,” he told reporters when met at the ‘Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin’ Campus Tour at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan in Pengkalan Chepa, here last night.

The minister also expressed hope that all the ministries would help promote the concept in their programmes and activities. — Bernama