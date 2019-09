KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) has stressed that the raid conducted by the religious authorities on a group of Syiah followers was according to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Mujahid said the action taken by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) against the group in Selangor recently was according to SOP.

“We have received the feedback from the (Selangor) Mentri Besar (Amirudin Shari) in the MKI (National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia) meeting yesterday.

“The raid conducted in Selangor was within its jurisdiction and according to the SOP, so we respect their action,” he told reporters after launching the Maal Hijrah 1441H celebrations, Federal Territory level, at the Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here today.

Amiruddin was previously reported to have said the raid conducted by Jais on the group in Gombak was in accordance to the Jais’ SOP. — Bernama