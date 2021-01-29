RAIF released award winner commemorative booklet

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28: The Royal Award of Islamic Finance (RAIF) has released the RAIF Award Winner Commemorative Booklet in conjunction with its 10th year anniversary celebration.

The release of the commemorative booklet is aimed at celebrating the great achievements of the award winners, including Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who served as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor from 2000 to 2016.

In a statement today, BNM and Securities Commission Malaysia said the booklet showcased the winners’ works and accomplishments, as well as capture how each of these carefully-selected recipients, through their efforts, had brought significant and sustained benefits to the global Islamic finance industry.

It said the booklet would be issued on a publication series of five issuances throughout 2021, with the first one being released today, featuring the 2018 RAIF recipient Zeti.

“The booklet features the insights of Zeti’s profile, achievement and contribution to the Islamic finance industry and to the global finance and economy as a whole,” they said.

Other than serving as BNM governor, the central bank said Zeti is known for her role in successfully managing the 1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis and its strong economic recovery that followed in Malaysia.

“In Asia, Zeti was active in strengthening regional cooperation and financial integration agenda.

“While in the global development of Islamic finance, she was active in the global financial inclusion agenda, international financial system, as well as financial and economic management,” they said.

BNM said Zeti held numerous positions in educational body in Malaysia and globally. She also published project reports and papers in the areas of financial reform, monetary policy, capital flows, financial inclusion, on responsible Islamic finance, and many more.

The RAIF is spearheaded by the Malaysia International Islamic Financial Centre (MIFC) initiative and supported by BNM and Securities Commission Malaysia. - Bernama