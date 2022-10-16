Rain causes flooding in Kangar: APM

KANGAR: Three areas in Kangar are hit by flash floods following heavy rain since yesterday.

According to a Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesperson, the areas affected are Kampung Sentua, Kampung Seriab and Kampung Bakau.

“The Perlis APM is monitoring the hotspot areas and rivers in the state, he said when contacted on Oct 15.

He urged those with information or in need of assistance to contact 04 977 7991 / 04 977 8991(Mers APM Perlis) or its Disaster Management Operations room at 04 976 0991.

A check by Bernama at Titi Chai, Kangar, found residents making preparation and some have started moving their household items to higher places.

However, no flood relief centres (PPS) have been opened yet. -Bernama