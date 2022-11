KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) has issued a rain warning that is expected to occur in several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu.

According to MetMalaysia’s statement, the expected weather alert level involves Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh districts in Kelantan.

In Terengganu, it involves the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun. - Bernama