Rain forecast for AFF 2022 semi-final match tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain during the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) semi-final match between Malaysia and Thailand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow.

On its official Facebook page, MetMalaysia is forecasting good weather conditions in the morning and afternoon but predicting rain in the evening.

The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius up to 32 degrees Celsius.

The Harimau Malaya squad led by Malaysian coach Kim Pan Gon advanced to the semi-finals of the AFF Cup 2022 after defeating Singapore 4-1 in the final action of group B on Tuesday night. - Bernama