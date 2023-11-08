Rain forecast for Penang, N. Sembilan, Selangor, Kedah on morning of polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: Rain is forecast in one or two places in Penang, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor in the morning of polling day for the six-state polls and the Kuala Terengganu by-election tomorrow, while thunderstorms are predicted in the evening.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website, many coastal areas of Kedah are also expected to experience the same weather conditions, while Terengganu is predicted to have cloudy skies, and good weather is forecast in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, MetMalaysia said that thunderstorms are expected to occur in one or two places in Penang, Selangor, and Kedah; the interior of Negeri Sembilan as well as several places in Kelantan and Terengganu.

The temperature tomorrow is expected to be around 23 to 34 degrees Celsius.

A total of 9.67 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the six state polls, while 122,160 voters are eligible to vote in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Overall, a total of 17,048 voting streams have been made available at 3,190 polling centres in all 245 state constituencies in the six states, while for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, 217 voting streams are available at 41 polling centres. - Bernama