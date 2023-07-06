Rain shelter danger for motorcyclists

PETALING JAYA: Most motorcyclists fail to realise the danger they put themselves in each time they take shelter under a bridge or flyover to avoid the rain.

On Sunday, three motorcyclists died and three others were seriously injured after a driver ploughed his car into them at Km19.6 of the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

The motorcyclists were sheltering from the rain underneath a flyover when the incident occurred at 5.59am.

In response, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) is calling for more rain shelters to be set up for the safety of motorcyclists.

Its spokesman said the number of rain shelters and rest stops for motorcyclists is limited and often unable to accommodate the large number of motorcyclists seeking shelter.

“Highway and road authorities should identify areas with high motorcycle traffic so that such facilities can be prepared for them. This will ensure motorcyclists can shelter safely during adverse weather and emergencies.”

The spokesman said among the best places for shelters are well-lit locations, clearly marked and free from obstructions that block the sight of other motorists.

“In addition, the layout of the shelters should allow motorcyclists to be physically segregated, with barriers put in place. The capacity of these areas should also be sufficient to prevent any spillover of motorcyclists onto (the road).

“If an existing location with a barrier is identified to be a potential site for the construction of a motorcycle shelter, opening the barrier for the said purpose is necessary to keep the motorcyclists out of the line of traffic.

“However, the opening must be of a safe design that does not pose a risk to other road users in the event of a collision,” he said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia head of the Putra Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion Research Group Prof Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani said last year, 545,630 road crashes were recorded.

“From this number, there were 6,067 deaths. Motorcyclists were the largest (portion) of the total, accounting for almost 65%.”

Kulanthayan said highway operators should consider the well-being of motorcyclists as they are also road users.

“Motorcyclists, although they do not provide any sort of revenue stream to highway operators, also deserve to have their safety and well-being ensured.

“Compared with other owners of vehicles such as cars and lorries who can seek shelter within their vehicles, motorcyclists are exposed to bad weather. Along with this, they are the first to be exposed to danger as well whenever a road crash occurs.”

Kulanthayan added that motorcyclists should also do their best to avoid dangerous situations.

“If one could predict that it would rain soon, it is better to cancel a journey altogether instead of continuing with it. If it starts to rain while you’re halfway through a journey, then find the nearest and safest spot, such as a rest area or a petrol station for shelter.

“As for other vehicle users, the moment it starts to rain, the best thing to do is to slow down. Because in such situations, when the roads are slippery and visibility is low, the chances of a road crash occurring is high,” he said.

Food delivery rider Mohd Hafizi Mohd Amir, 32, said although riding a motorcycle is dangerous, there is nothing much that he could do about it since that is part of the job.

“Although I’m exposed to danger almost every day, I still have to work to provide for my family.

“I don’t have much academic qualifications that allow me to work in the corporate sector, so this is the best that I can do.”

Mohd Hafizi said he almost got into an accident last year while he was returning home from work.

“It was almost 9pm and it just started drizzling. All of a sudden, a car drove past me at high speed, causing me to lose my balance and fall while trying to avoid the vehicle.

“Luckily for me, all I sustained from the fall were some scratches. Passers-by and the driver were also kind enough to help me at the time.

“However, I won’t deny that I was terrified. I kept thinking: ‘What if I suffered serious injuries? Who will look after my family?’”