Rain, thunderstorm expected in several states on Christmas day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather warning, with rain and thunderstorms are expected in several coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang on the morning of Christmas Day tomorrow (December 25).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, informed that similar weather conditions were also expected to occur in several areas in Kuching, Betong, Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu in Sarawak as well as Kudat, Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah.

Rain and thunderstorms have also been forecast for one or two areas in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Sarawak, Labuan and the interior and west coast of Sabah in the evening.

“Meanwhile, at night, rain is also expected in one or two places in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak (Limbang, Miri and Kapit), Sabah (west coast, Interior, Tawau and Sandakan) and Labuan,” it said. ― Bernama