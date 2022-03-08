Rain won’t stop early voters from exercising their rights

JOHOR BAHRU: Light rain in the morning did not stop members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) from exercising their voting rights and 39 per cent of voters have cast their ballots as of 11 am, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Among the early voters was former Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who is now the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, who cast his ballot at the Dewan Dato’ Onn, Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK).

Ayob Khan said he was still voting in Johor for the Stulang state seat because he needed three months to change his voting address after being transferred to Bukit Aman, effective Jan 25, this year.

“However, after this, I will change to (Kuala Lumpur),” said Ayob Khan who has served as Johor police chief from March 2020 to January 2022. Previously, he was the principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism, Special Branch (E8).

“If people asked if I miss Johor, for sure I miss it, I have served here for two years,” said the police personality who always attracted attention for handling important cases.

Also seen monitoring the early voting process at Johor IPK were Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

A total of 63 polling centres were opened for the early voting process, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Over 22,000 members of the security forces, comprising the ATM, PDRM and the General Operations Force (GOF), as well as their spouses, are eligible to cast their votes today.

Facilities at the Johor contingent police headquarters in Jalan Tebrau here, as well as 10 district police headquarters statewide and some government offices, have been turned into polling centres.

Military personnel will cast their votes at the Mahkota Camp, Kluang; Tebrau Camp, Ulu Tiram; the 10th Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp, Batu Pahat and the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment (4RAD) Camp, Segamat.

A total of 239 candidates are vying for 56 seats in the Johor polls.

The polling day for the Johor state election has been set for this Saturday (March 12).

In MUAR, the Muar district police headquarters’ (IPD) Parit Prupok police staff quarters hall; the 6th Battalion GOF Bakri’s multipurpose hall and the Parit Jawa police station information room are among facilities used as early voting centres.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip when met after voting at the Muar IPD Parit Prupok police staff quarters hall, said the early voting process at the polling station went smoothly in full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the new norms.

“There are also tents set up here to enable any members and officers to be screened before voting,” he said, adding that there were 573 voters who were eligible to vote at the polling centre.

First-time voter, Constable Rahimi Ramli, 24, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, said he was excited to carry out his voting responsibilities today despite having to queue for two and a half hours.

“I woke up as early as 6 am to vote with other members, I must be excited because this is my first voting experience,” said Rahimi who has been stationed at the Muar IPD for three years.

Among those present at the early voting centre for the Maharani state seat were Barisan Nasional candidate Noor Farah Shamsudin; Abd Aziz Talib (Perikatan Nasional); Nor Hayati Bachok (Pakatan Harapan); Riad Ahmad (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) and Muhammad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh (Parti Bangsa Malaysia).

Meanwhile, the 6th Battalion GOF Bakri’s multipurpose hall, which is the early voting centre for the Bentayan and Bukit Naning seats, has three polling channels opened, namely, one for the Bentayan seat and two polling channels for Bukit Naning seat, involving a total of 976 early voters.

Also seen at the multipurpose hall were four of the five candidates contesting for the Bukit Naning seat, namely PKR candidate Ysahrudin Kusni, Datuk Mohd Fuad Tukirin (Barisan Nasional), Mahadzir Abu Said (Perikatan Nasional) and S. Jeganathan (Independent).

A Bernama check found that the early voting process at the Mahkota Kluang Camp, Mersing district police headquarters (IPD) and Batu Pahat IPD was running smoothly.

All police and military personnel present were complying with the SOP and there was no crowding of voters at any one time.

For the Kluang district, a total of 4,748 early voters consisting of military personnel and spouses, as well as 446 officer and policemen and their spouses, are eligible to vote. A total of 631 police officers and personnel stationed at the Batu Pahat IPD and more than 300 police officers and personnel at the Mersing IPD are also eligible to vote today.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said they had received two reports on alleged mischief involving political party flags in the Felda Nitar area and the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama