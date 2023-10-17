Rainfall main cause of Batang Kali landslide

PUTRAJAYA: Rainfall has been identified as the main factor behind the landslide that occurred at the campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor that killed 31 people December last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the cumulative major rainfall for five days of 118.6 milimetres combined with a month of cumulative anteseden rainfall of 44.8mm before the landslide occurred caused the collapse.

“Heavy rain resulted in slope failure which led to the campsite encompassing the areas of Hill View, Farm View and River Side to be buried under soil, resulting in damage to property and the loss of life,” he said, announcing the results of the forensics analysis by the landslide working group committee contained in the landslide investigation report issued today.

He added that the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting he chaired today also discussed the Cabinet’s decision on April 12 agreeing that the report on the landslide would be announced to the public.

“Investigations did not find any concrete evidence showing antropogenic activity as a contributing factor to the landslide, Ahmad Zahid said, adding that the forensics report has been forwarded to the Public Works Ministry and the Selangor state government to be declassified and allowed for general viewing.

The Selangor government had agreed to declassify the report on Oct 5 and it was handed to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) on Oct 12 for further action, he said.

The full report will be accessible to the public on the Nadma website at https://www.nadma.gov.my from 10 am tomorrow.

The working group committee was set up after the Batang Kali landslide to conduct an investigation into the landslide based on the National Slope Master Plan 2009-2013 and based on the Cabinet’s decision.

The committee was headed by the Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department, and various technical agencies, including the Department of Minerals and Geosciences, the Survey and Mapping Department, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), along with appointed professional bodies.-Bernama