Rainy spell link to dengue cases

PETALING JAYA: Beware of mosquitoes lurking in and around your house, advised University of Malaya Department of Social and Preventive Medicine professor of Epidemiology and Public Health Dr Moy Foong Ming.

On the rising number of dengue cases in Selangor, he said it could be due to the rainy season, which creates more pools of stagnant water in open areas.

On Dec 5, Selangor Public Health, Unity and Women and Family Empowerment committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud told the state assembly there was an increase in dengue cases recorded as of the end of the 46th epidemiological week on Nov 19.

“There was an increase of 131.5%, or 18,077 cases, compared with the same period last year, during which 13,745 cases were recorded,” she said.

Siti Mariah added that the state government has been allocating RM5 million every year for eradication of mosquitoes to curb the spread of dengue fever, including programmes implemented with other agencies and departments.

“The state government is also using the Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis spray treatment in dengue hotspots as well as drones to control and prevent dengue in hard-to-reach areas like rooftops of house.”

Moy said the public can help by cooperating with municipal council personnel when anti-dengue operations are conducted at their homes and

public areas.

“Prevention is better than cure. The public should also find and clear mosquito breeding areas around their property or even their residential areas, and drain any stagnant pools of water.

“They could also use mosquito repellent sprays.”

He added that if one is infected with dengue, immediate medical attention must be sought as early detection could save lives.