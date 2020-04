KEPALA BATAS: A tropical rainy spell today left many parts of Penang inundated.

As if life wasn’t already hard enough with the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO, residents here were forced to grapple with the consequences of flash floods too.

Several low lying areas on the island and mainland recorded rising waters when afternoon storms doused the state relentlessly, causing much discomfort and inconvenience to the people.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh confirmed the flooding, saying most of the areas were in the Seberang Prai Utara district.

Penang Island City Council and the Seberang Prai City Council deployed their clean – up crew to clear any drainage blockages.

Hawker Andy Ng lamented about the additional worry for residents here who now have to deal with flooding too. He hopes that the state can find a solution to flooding which remains an issue and sore subject with the community here.

Meanwhile, on a separate issue, the police were forced to nab 15 persons in various locations for violation of the MCO. They were found socialising out in the open.

The detained comprised of 11 Malaysians, three Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi.

They were remanded in Butterworth, Tasek Gelugor, Mak Mandin, Seri Pinang and Bertam Perdana.

North Seberang Prai district police head Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor confirmed this.

“The police hauled them up when our patrols caught them gathering.”



They are likely to be charged in court for defying the MCO.