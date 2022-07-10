Rais Hussin quits Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Rais Hussin has quit the party.

He said he handed in his resignation letter yesterday.

Dr Rais said he had not been active in the party since 2020 following a heart procedure and had been focusing on developing the EMIR Research think tank.

Rais, who is a former Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) chairman, is currently the president and CEO of EMIR Research, a think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations.

He was appointed to the Bersatu Supreme Council in 2016 but stayed out of the party elections in 2020.