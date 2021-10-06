Rais Hussin resigns as MDEC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff (pix) has resigned today after helming the position for nearly 16 months since June 15, 2020.

In a statement today, Rais Hussin said he had communicated his desire to resign to the Finance Minister in mid-August 2021, and reiterated the same to the newly minted Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa early last month.

Describing his journey in the corporation as an intense and enriching one, Rais Hussin said much work on reinventing MDEC has been done such as restructuring the board of directors and management, improvements in governance and integrity with new Discretionary Authorisation Limits (DAL), setting strategic direction through Malaysia 5.0, and the holistic digitisation of MDEC operations.

He also said the credible open tender for procurement was intensified, open and transparent grant administration was implemented based on “know-how” and not “know who” principles anchored on four core objectives which are speed, rightful recipients, good governance, and integrity.

“Fiduciary responsibilities require board members to stay independent, objective, responsible, honest, trustworthy, and efficient; and, as stewards of public trust, board members must always act for the good of the organisation that they represent,“ he said.

According to Rais Hussin, it would have been much easier to just “follow” instructions from the shareholder ministry and/or the supervisory ministry, but that would be tantamount to a huge battle of conscience.

“At times, there were some very difficult decisions made, unpopular as it may be, but they were the right decisions, guided by good governance and integrity,“ he said.

Rais Hussin unveiled that he had been vocal in many ways driving these changes, and he had always believed in doing the right thing anchored on the right principles.

“I can say now I have some invaluable experience in reinventing a government-linked company (GLC) and the challenges it entails.

“It must be reiterated that GLC reforms must take place as credibly as it can be, as soon as can be, without political or any other forms of interference.

“GLC is after all funded by people’s monies,“ he added. — Bernama