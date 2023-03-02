Rais proposes creation of ‘Malay World’ in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pic) has suggested that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) designates a ‘Dunia Melayu’ (Malay World) area in the federal capital, which contains all elements reflecting the richness of Malay culture and heritage.

He said this is because there is no one specific area in Kuala Lumpur that displays the heritage, culture and art of the Malays for visitors to see.

“We have Little India in Brickfields and China Town in Petaling Street. I believe DBKL can realise this aspiration to raise the status of Kuala Lumpur, and become one of the main attractions for local and foreign visitors,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, he received a courtesy call from Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah in Parliament.

Rais said the ‘Malay World’ project could contain a cultural arrangement which would attract foreign and domestic visitors, including art, high culture lifestyle, handicrafts, music, theatre arts and Malay cuisine.

He also hoped for DBKL to work together with non-governmental organisations to promote cultural activities once a week in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and encourage theatre performances that art lovers can attend.

He said Yayasan Budi, which he founded, will try to identify suitable facilities and content every weekend, such as cultural art exhibitions and shows, street musicians and Malay cuisine, for visitors and Kuala Lumpur residents to enjoy. - Bernama