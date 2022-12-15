Rais: Trade union (Amendment) bill 2022 to be fine-tuned by senate select committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Trade Union (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be brought to a meeting of the Senate Special Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-corruption to be fine-tuned before it is brought to the Dewan Negara.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said it was decided after he received a courtesy call from representatives of the Coalition Against Multiplicity of Unions (CAMU) representing 39 trade unions in Parliament today.

“Two important points raised by CAMU are (to ensure) that there is no establishment of multi-layered trade unions or too many of them, and to look again at certain forces that hinder the fundamental rights of trade unions and the rights of their members.

“CAMU submitted an appeal for the Dewan Negara to examine in depth the provisions of the amendments approved in the Dewan Rakyat,“ he said in a statement today.

On Oct 5, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Trade Union (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Trade Union Act 1959, which among other things, aims at giving workers the freedom to join or establish a union according to their own choice. - Bernama