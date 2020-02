KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s “something may happen before November” tweet is his personal view, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Pakatan Harapan presidential council is expected to address the transition of power between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar today.

However, the Bersatu supreme council member’s tweet hinted that things might not proceed as planned.

“It does not matter and I am not aware of his Twitter statement,” Anwar told the media yesterday.

“I am not privy to it, I just follow the rules.

Anwar reiterated that Mahathir had said that he would hand over power after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and this was based on discussions they have had.

He added that no one should be put under pressure, neither him nor Mahathir.

“He should be given latitude because both of us and the Pakatan Council have decided that the change would be smooth, peaceful, orderly and we still continue to work as a team.”

Anwar said Mahathir will not be pinned down to a date but they will discuss it.

He said the decision on when Mahathir will step down will be left to the council.

Anwar said both of them want a peaceful transition and emphasised that the economy must be steered in the correct direction.

The Port Dickson MP said the transition of power can be resolved in half an hour but the focus must be on the economy.

Anwar said earlier his daughter Nurul Izzah is very adamant in her decision not to be involved in issues that are not related to her constituency.

He said she is headstrong and wants to stay away from the political elite.