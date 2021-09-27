Raise average household income in line with new remuneration system — Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s objective to increase the average household income to about RM10,000 a month by 2025 is in line with the hope of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) to establish a new Malaysia Remuneration System (SSM).

Its president Adnan Mat (pix) said Cuepacs hoped the government would provide an allocation in the upcoming Budget 2022 to set up the new scheme since the existing one has been in use since November 2002, which was not reviewed or improved until today.

“The implementation of the new remuneration system needs to be done to ensure it is relevant to the current economic environment, rather than using the findings from the system established 19 years ago.

“It can also be a start for the government in devising ways to increase household income, which is currently around RM7,901 last year,” he said in a statement here today. Touching on the initiative to study the introduction of the Public Service Act, Adnan said it should be supported to ensure transparency and integrity in public service governance as it allows the separation of powers and responsibilities between members of the administration and civil servants.

“If there is interference in the dealings of civil servants, it would certainly create a conflict of interest among members of the administration while civil servants will find it difficult to implement the policy successfully. “Separation of powers already exists, but it is often misunderstood because there is no firmness in the existing law or act. This proposal is very good and should be supported,” he added.

On the suggestion to introduce the Malaysian Governance Index, Adnan said it was appropriate to ensure that a policy for the people could be delivered well.

“It is not a new thing in an organisation, including in the civil service because every matter to be implemented must have key performance indicator (KPI) or stipulated index to measure its success.

Adnan said the National Anti-Corruption Plan and Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan implemented by the government should be supported so that every strategy and initiative under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) can be carried out in an organised manner with full integrity and responsibility. — Bernama