Raise income tax relief to boost domestic tourism: Penang exco

GEORGE TOWN: Penang wants personal income tax relief to be raised further to enable Malaysians to go on domestic vacations.

State executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin, who is in charge of tourism, said this would help to boost the tourism sector, which is a major revenue earner for states such as Penang.

Under the Prihatin economic stimulus package introduced to address the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry has allowed tax personal income tax relief of up to RM1,000 for Malaysians.

Yeoh said the tax relief should be should be higher, although he did not say how much more would be adequate.

“Domestic tourism will remain the pillar of our economy until international borders are opened again. As chairman of the tourism committee, I propose that the tax relief be raised to spur domestic tourism,” he said in a statement.

He said such tax breaks would give people the motivation to travel domestically in the long run, even after international borders are re-opened.

Apart from accelerating growth in the leisure industry, boosting tourism will also protect jobs, he added.

The Penang chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chairman Khoo Boo Lim said there should be a continuous stream of incentives and inducements to encourage people to travel.

“The sector has already been adversely affected and it now needs sustained assistance from the government,” Khoo said.

“If Malaysians are able to claim more relief in income tax, it would encourage tourists to spend more. This will help the tourism industry to recover and get the economy back on its feet,” he added.