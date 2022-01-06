Raja Bomoh denies ritual to hold back floodwaters was heretical

IPOH: Raja Bomoh, a.k.a Ibrahim Mat Zin, has filed a police report to deny the ritual he performed on the banks of Sungai Perak to hold back floodwaters goes against Islam.

A 25-minute video of the tepung tawar ceremony at Dataran JPS Teluk Intan, which involved releasing flowers and leaves among other things on the river to be carried by the current to the sea, has gone viral.

A woman called Puteri Zaleha is also shown seated next to him on the ground singing a Puteri Mayang Sari song while the Quran is open in front of them.

Hilir Perak district police chief, ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri, confirmed that a report was made by the 71-year-old at 12.30am at the Teluk Intan police station.

“Raja Bomoh lodged the report to rebut allegations that his ritual contravened Islamic beliefs. He said he was just praying that people won’t be harmed by floods,“ he said.

Ahmad Adnan said the report has been referred to the Perak Islamic Affairs Department (JAIPk) for investigation.

Yesterday, JAIPk director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin, reportedly said Ibrahim and others who participated in the ceremony will be called for questioning.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 14 of the state’s Crimes (Syariah) Enactment 1992 for besmirching or insulting Islam. - Bernama