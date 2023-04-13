‘Raja Hairun’ remanded two days for insulting royal institution

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of the Facebook account ‘Raja Hairun’ who was arrested in Temerloh, Pahang, yesterday for allegedly insulting the royal institution on the social media site, has been remanded for two days starting today.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 42-year-old man was remanded for investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

She said the case was being handled by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Division D5, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department. - Bernama