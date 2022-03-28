Raja Kecil Bongsu Perak dies

IPOH: Raja Kecil Bongsu Perak Raja Datuk Seri Izuddin Chulan Raja Zainal Azman Shah passed away due to heart disease at the age of 71 at his residence in Bandar Meru Raya here today.

Perak Dewan Negara secretary Datuk Ayob Hashim said he breathed his last in the presence of his family members at about 1.40 pm.

“His remains will be brought to the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar at about 8 am tomorrow for prayers and will be laid to rest at the Kuala Kangsar Royal Mausoleum,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Ayob said Raja Datuk Seri Izuddin Chulan sought treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for heart disease last month.

He was installed as the Raja Kecil Bongsu Perak on August 27, 2016. - Bernama