Raja Muda of Kedah expresses grief over flash floods in Baling

BALING: The Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin has expressed grief over the flash floods and water surge phenomenon that occurred in this district on Monday that claimed three lives.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah said he was shocked and saddened after learning about the disaster as it was the second incident after the first water surge tragedy in Gunung Jerai in August last year.

He said this to reporters after visiting the location, accompanied by the Raja Puan Muda of Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff and their children, Tunku Zara Bahiyah and Tunku Sulaiman Badlishah.

He said he hoped the villagers affected by the disaster would continue to be patient and that the state government would help the victims, including providing accommodation for those who lost their homes in the incident.

“I would like to thank the police, firefighters, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), PBT (local authorities) and those who came to help with the rescue operation, clean-up and the affected villagers,“ he said.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah also advised residents living nearby rivers and mountain areas to move immediately to safer locations if there was an early warning of the risk of floods and soil erosion involving their residential areas.

“If there is heavy rain, listen to this early warning, please move, and if the police come to inform you to move, then please move,“ he said.

Earlier, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah and Che Puan Muda Zaheeda were briefed at the control post on scene (PKTK) before proceeding to inspect the location of the bridge in Kampung Iboi that had collapsed and crossed the river using a Bailey bridge which was built today by the Public Works Department and army personnel.

They also presented cash donations and daily necessities to the affected families. — Bernama