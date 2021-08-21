Raja Muda of Kedah visits floods locations in Yan

YAN: The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin today visited the Titi Hayun and Seri Perigi recreational parks which were affected by the flood due to water surges on Wednesday.

Tengku Sarafudin arrived at 9.45 am and he was briefed on the incident by Yan district officer Tunku Iskandar Shah Tunku Muzaffar Shah at the D’Yan Chalet hall, Titi Hayun.

The Raja Muda of Kedah was also briefed on the ongoing search and rescue operations by various agencies to locate two missing victims.

Tengku Sarafudin later inspected several affected areas around Titi Hayun including the Alang Kenari Chalet and Seri Perigi before stopping by at Kampung Manggis to present donations to the affected residents.

To date, the flood tragedy has claimed four lives and affected about 1,000 houses in Yan and Kuala Muda districts.- Bernama