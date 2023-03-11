Raja Muda of Perak attends 'Majlis Kesyukuran' in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin's birthday

KUALA KANGSAR: The Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, attended the Majlis Kesyukuran dan Doa Selamat event held in conjunction with the 67th birthday of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Ubudiah Mosque in Bukit Chandan here today.

Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah was in attendance.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, state assemblymen and government officials.

The event, which started at about 12.30 pm, began with Yasin recital led by Perak Mufti Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh.

Raja Jaafar then joined the congregation of over 200 people to perform Friday prayers led by Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) Imam Syed Muhammad Hazwan Syed Azmai.

In conjunction with the celebration, Ubudiah Mosque Chief Imam Badrul Husaini Baharuddin delivered a special Friday sermon titled 'Peranan Dan Tanggungjawab Raja Pemerintah' (Role and Responsibility of Ruler), which emphasised the constitutional monarch’s role in ensuring stability, justice, unity and harmony, offering equal protection to all.

It said the constitutional monarch serves as a neutral and independent mediator for the legislative, executive and judicial branches to ensure the effective operation of the check and balance mechanism. This strengthens the public's trust in a democracy that upholds the principle of separation of powers.

In conjunction with Sultan Nazrin's 67th birthday, His Royal Highness conferred state awards and medals on 238 recipients. Wan Zahidi led the list of recipients, getting the highest state honour of Darjah Dato’ Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP), which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Sultan Nazrin also sponsored lunch for 7,100 inmates of prisons, correctional centres and moral rehabilitation facilities throughout Perak.

Similar events were also held in all district mosques across the state led by Orang Besar Jajahan and district officers for their respective districts, the Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja, Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin, said in a press conference yesterday. -Bernama