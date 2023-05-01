Raja Muda of Perlis calls on people to prioritise health

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has called on the people in the state to prioritise their health.

He said the measures include undergoing regular medical check-ups for early detection of diseases as well as following the advice of medical experts to seek treatment or take medicines.

“We don’t want our future generations to whine about many issues such as development and so on but they themselves are unhealthy.

“The same applies to the new year, we have new year’s resolution, but it will be in vain if you are unhealthy,” said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin at the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) Peduli contribution presentation ceremony at the Alwi Mosque, here today.

The event was also attended by MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and Bernama executive editor Harlina Samson.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the MAIPs president, called on the public to take advantage of a number of health screening programmes organised by MAIPs and the Perlis Health Department, including the one that was held today.

The programme also saw a total of 140 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) who have undergone health check-ups receive zakat aid through the MAIPs Peduli programme.

After the event, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin led the MAIPs Peduli Cycling programme to visit the homes of three asnaf here, to deliver the donations.

First held in 2013, the MAIPs Peduli Cycling programme with the Raja Muda of Perlis has benefited a total of 38,995 asnaf recipients, and a total of RM24.77 million in zakat money has been distributed as of last year. - Bernama