Raja Muda Perlis attends POLYCC programme in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today attended the “Ramah Mesra” programme with the Polytechnic and Community College (POLYCC) staff and students here.

Director-general of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges Department, Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin joined 111 POLYCC members in cycling around Putrajaya for a distance of 15 kilometres, which started at 7 am from Galeria PjH.

The 15-km ride involved stops at several locations where the participants meet and socialise wih the local community, he added.

He said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also attended the handing over of food baskets to security personnel at the Putra Mosque here by National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

“Then, the Raja Muda of Perlis, together with POLYCC members continued cycling to the Neighborhood Learning Centre (PPK) at Precinct 8 to observe activities carried out under the short-term courses by the Hulu Langat Community College (KKHL) and Kuala Langat Community College (KKKL) with the cooperation of the Putrajaya Senior Citizens Association and the Putrajaya Association of People With Disabilities,” he said.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also witnessed the handing over books by Zahari to PPK. the books are contributed by POLYCC.

The cycling programme ended at Galeria PjH, after which Tuanku Syed Faizuddin attended a briefing by Zahari before leaving for home at noon. - Bernama.