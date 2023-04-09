Raja of Perlis arrives home from KL after recuperating from surgery

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail safely arrived home here yesterday evening after recuperating in Kuala Lumpur from surgery to his right foot and ankle at Putrajaya Hospital in April.

Accompanying him was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

According to a statement issued by Istana Arau today, following the surgery, the rehabilitation process and followup examination were conducted at Istana Perlis Kuala Lumpur.

During his absence from March 28 until Aug 27 2023, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was appointed the Regent of Perlis by Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

According to the statement Their Royal Highnesses arrived at Alor Setar Airport on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH1208 at 2.20pm and were greeted by the Raja Muda of Perlis and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present were the Menteri Besar of Perlis, Mohd Shukri Ramli and state dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah expressed her gratefulness to Allah SWT over the successful surgery which was carried out smoothly and perfectly.

“Even though there were moments of anxiety throughout the treatment process, I felt calm and comforted with the support of family members and dear friends”, she said in the statement.

Tuanku Tengku Fauziah thanked the Perlis state government led by the Menteri Besar, the Ministry of Health including all staff involved and all parties who were directly or indirectly involved in managing the affairs of His Royal Highness throughout his stay in Kuala Lumpur.

Both Their Highnesses also thanked the people in the state who had prayed ceaselessly for Tuanku’s health and recovery.

“Only Allah will reward you for every prayer that was extended,” she said.

In the statement, Their Royal Highnesses prayed that the people would always be blessed with continued health and a lifetime of happiness. -Bernama