Raja of Perlis grants audience to Anwar

ARAU: Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Arau here.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

This is the first audience granted by the ruler to Anwar since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and Tambun Member of Parliament was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year.

Anwar is scheduled to meet heads and senior officials of federal departments in Perlis at Dewan Wawasan 2020 later today. - Bernama