Raja of Perlis grants audience to Education Minister

ARAU: Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail today granted an audience to Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) at Istana Arau, here.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was also in attendance.

Radzi said the Raja of Perlis was concerned with the development of education in the state.

He added that he would hold a meeting with representatives of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) in Arau during his one-day official working visit to Perlis today. -Bernama