Raja of Perlis to hold open house on first day of Raya

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix), and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, will hold an ‘open house’ on the first day of Aidilfitri.

A statement issued today by the Office of the State Secretary said the open house will be held at Dataran Majlis of Istana Arau from 9am to 11.30am.

Their Royal Highnesses as well as the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, will receive the guests and exchange greetings, it said.

The statement also said that the Raja of Perlis and Raja Perempuan, as well as the Raja Muda of Perlis and Raja Puan Muda, will perform Aidilfitri prayers at the State Mosque in Arau. — Bernama