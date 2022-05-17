Raja of Perlis warns against corruption

ARAU: Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) today said that no progress could be achieved if corruption was rampant among the people in the country.

He said soliciting, offering, giving and accepting bribes were great sins in Islam and criminal offences under the law.

“Corrupt practices, if left unchecked, will lead to more social problems and can pose threats to the country’s wellbeing,” he said at the investiture of the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with his 79th birthday at Istana Arau here today.

Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid was in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and state executive council members.

A total of 325 individuals received the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin’s birthday this year.

Only 22 recipients received their awards at today’s investiture ceremony, while 303 others would receive their awards in separate events. — Bernama