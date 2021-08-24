Raja Perlis hopes Ismail Sabri’s appointment will bring stability

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, expressed hope that the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth Prime Minister will bring stability to the country.

He also hoped that Ismail Sabri would be able to manage and deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a profound impact on the lives of the people.

“I would like to congratulate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister, and hope that the national development agenda can be continued, to improve the socio-economic status of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his royal address when officiating the Fourth Term of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, at the State Assembly Complex here today.

Also present was Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said that the combination of two situations, namely the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s uncertain political climate, had a negative impact on the country’s development agenda.

He said that the political uncertainty was also unhealthy for the country’s investment climate, and investors would not be interested in investing in such a situation.

“Existing investors may withdraw their investments and move to other countries that are seen as more attractive,” he said.

He said that if this situation continued, it would hamper the national development agenda, and it was not impossible that it could pull the country’s development backwards.

“However, I feel quite relieved because the political climate in Perlis is calm and stable. I would like to call on the honourable members (state assemblymen) to always think rationally and work together in maintaining this stability.

“Put the interests of the people ahead of personal political gains. I am confident that with the careful planning of the state government, driven by the stable political environment, Perlis will be an attractive destination for investors, and will continue to move forward,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said that he was grateful that Perlis had entered Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“This means that the people can move more freely, can carry out more daily economic activities and have the opportunity to find a source of income to reduce the burden of family living costs, and it contributes to economic recovery faster,” he said.

He also expressed his highest appreciation and thanks to all parties involved in efforts to address this pandemic.

He said that the big role played by the frontliners should be commended, and he also congratulated the people who have fully cooperated by complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the government.- Bernama