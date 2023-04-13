Raja Permaisuri Agong attends World #QuranHour 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today attended the World #QuranHour 2023 programme at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Her Majesty arrived at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Mosque, IIUM at 11.45 am to participate in a programme, themed ‘Humanising the Ummah’ through the Humanising the Home, Humanising the Workplace, Humanising the Nation and Humanising the World agenda.

The 8th edition of the World #QuranHour today is being held physically, after three years of having been only broadcast online and on television stations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surah Al-Insan became the surah of choice for this year’s edition which is held simultaneously around the world today, on the 22nd day of Ramadan, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

According to the organiser, Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation, Surah Al-Insan was chosen to instil the values of humanising the ummah with the 11 human characters of Al-Abrar, i.e. virtuous people, as contained in the surah.

The World #QuranHour, with about 3,000 attendees, commenced with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah by Sheikh Hasan Abdul Ghani Abu Sittah, and the recitation of Surah Al-Baqarah by Ustaz Abdul Khair Jalil.

It was followed by the recitation of Surah Al-Insan by Ustaz Tarmizi Abdul Rahman, Ustaz Ahmad Termizi Ali, Ustaz Amirahman Abas, Muhammad Harith Hakimi Mohd Rostan, Ustaz Husaini Mahmur and Syeikh Rami As-Sousi from Palestine.

Meanwhile, the tadabbur session was delivered by the Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation chief research officer Fazrul Ismail; Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) senior assistant director Ustaz Mohamad Zarifi Mohamad Daud and Tadabbur Centre main trainer Ustaz Syaari Ab Rahman.

Raja Permaisuri Agong then, together with the attendees of the World #QuranHour, recited the pledge to make the Quran a guide in forming a framework of thought and self-operation system, based on the 11 characters of Al-Abrar in Surah Al-Insan, led by independent preacher Amin Idris.

Her Majesty then spent time with the participants, including IIUM students. - Bernama