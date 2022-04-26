Raja Permaisuri Agong attends World #QuranHour

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today attended the World #QuranHour programme at the AlHijrah TV Digital Broadcasting Centre, Islamic Centre Complex, here.

Her Majesty was welcomed upon arrival by the founder of Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation (WUIF) and Karangkraf Media Group chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacob and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff.

The 7th World #QuranHour brings the mission of Surah Al-Sajdah with the title ‘The World Prostrates” held simultaneously around the world today, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Surah Al-Sajdah became the surah of choice in the movement’s campaign to build a value system through the Quran and Hadith (thematic and reconstruct) throughout the year.

The World #QuranHour programme commenced with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Surah Al-Baqarah verses 1 to 7 guided by Ustaz Mohamad Husain Mahmur.

It was followed by the recitation of Surah Al-Sajdah by Dr Anuar Hasin, Ustaz Abdul Khair Jalil, Ustaz Ahmad Tirmizi Ali, Ustaz Amirahman Abas and Ustaz Ahmad Tarmizi Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, the tadabbur session saw the participation of WUIF chief content officer Fazrul Ismail, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, and Deputy Dean of Research and Innovation, Faculty of Quranic and Sunnah Studies, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Associate Prof Dr Ahmad Sanusi Azmi.

WUIF collaborates with its synergy partners to ensure the success of the #QuranHour mission through three main programmes, namely World #QuranHour, which was held today, Malaysia #QuranHour on Aug 30 and World #QuranConvention to take place from Dec 17 to 18.

WUIF’s synergy partners are JAKIM, Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Malaysia Public Library Board of Directors (MPAM), Karangkraf Medicare Sdn Bhd, Rumah Ngaji, Sahabah Al-Quran, governmental and non-governmental bodies, both locally and abroad.

Among those present at the World #QuranHour programme were ITC director-general Datuk Dr Mohmed Razip Hassan, IIUM Rector Prof Tan Sri Dr Dzulkifli Abdul Razak and JAWI director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail. - Bernama