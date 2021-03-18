Raja Permaisuri Agong extends appreciation to frontliners in fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended her deepest appreciation to frontliners for their contributions and sacrifices in the battle against Covid-19.

Tunku Azizah said Covid-19 has put significant pressure on everyone’s life but the frontliners continued to devote their time and energy to contain the pandemic.

“On this memorable occasion, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and thank you for the contributions and sacrifices made by all frontliners who continued to carry out their responsibilities regardless of their hardships and health risks.

“Thank you for being dedicated, courageous and selfless to overcome these challenges we are currently facing. I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who have volunteered to assist our frontliners,” she said.

Her Majesty said this in her speech in conjunction with the Ibn Khaldun Merit Award for Global Social Transformation to the Frontliners at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation, International Islamic University of Malaysia (ISTAC-IIUM).

Tunku Azizah, who is also the Constitutional Head of IIUM, said she was very proud that Malaysia was one of the first countries to come up with various quick responses to protect its citizens from the virus.

Apart from efforts by the government, she said, many contributions were made by Malaysians to overcome Covid-19.

“I am deeply honoured to present this award to the frontliners as a symbol of appreciation, gratitude and recognition for the services and efforts you have made during the rapid outbreak that our country and the world are grappling with.

“This award hopefully will raise your spirit in working hard in fighting Covid-19 which is still ongoing. InsyaAllah,” said Tunku Azizah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah received the award on behalf of the frontliners. — Bernama