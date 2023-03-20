Raja Permaisuri Agong officiates MAKNA ‘Villa Arah’ in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today officiated the National Cancer Council’s (MAKNA) seventh Villa ARAH in Gombak.

MAKNA’s Villa ARAH is a halfway house that provides temporary accommodation and facilities for cancer patients undergoing treatment such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The seventh Villa ARAH, which began operations in November last year, has six rooms and 12 individual beds with a living room as well as various basic facilities such as Wi-Fi and basic kitchen supplies. Transportation to and fro HKL is also provided.

The halfway house is the result of cooperation between MAKNA and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) following the awarding of the Ibnu Khaldun Merit Award which MAKNA received at the IIUM Convocation Ceremony in November 2019.

During the visit, Her Majesty, who is also IIUM constitutional head, spent time meeting with some cancer patients residing in the villa.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri’s daughter, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah also graced the event.

The Queen was accompanied on the visit by IIUM rector, Prof. Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, MAKNA general manager Farahida Mohd Farid and Orang Besar Daerah Gombak Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pawan Teh. - Bernama