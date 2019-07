KUCHING: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) will arrive in Sarawak today for a one-day working visit.

Her Majesty is scheduled to arrive at the Kuching International Airport (LTAK) at 5.30pm.

Her visit to Kuching is to grace the ‘Lembaran Emas: Songket dan Keringkam Sarawak’ programme at the Sarawak State Assembly building at 7pm today.

Last week, the Sarawak Chief Minister’s wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, who is also the patron of the ‘Inovasi dan Songket Keringkam Sarawak’ project was granted an audience with the Raja Permaisuri Agong at Istana Negara to present the invitation to the event today.

Her Majesty is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur after the event and will depart LTAK at 10pm tonight. — Bernama