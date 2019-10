KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today opened the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Creative Traditional Costume Festival 2019.

Tunku Azizah, accompanied by her daughter, Tengku Putri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute, the venue of the festival, at about 2.45pm to the sound of the gamelan traditional music.

On hand to receive the Queen was Kuala Lumpur Mayor’s wife, Datin Rabithah Zakariah.

A welcoming dance by dancers from City Hall was then performed before the royal guests.

Tunku Azizah then opened the festival and in appreciation of her presence to grace the event, the queen was presented with a black “tengkolok” (headgear) embroidered with gold thread.

This was then followed by a 30-minute fashion show on Malaysian traditional attire, after which, Tunku Azizah visited the various stalls displaying batik and songket creations, as well as traditional accessories.

The festival, held since 2017, is aimed at alleviating, while maintaining the uniqueness, of Malaysian traditional costume.

This year, it was jointly organised by fashion designer Dwen Raha in conjunction with the KUL Design Month 2019.

Among local fashion designers and icons present were Hatta Dolmat, Man Kajang, Shanell Harun, Shazreeyana Syukri and Sanjeda John. — Bernama