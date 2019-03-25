Raja Permaisuri Agong proclaimed as UCYP chancellor

KUANTAN: The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has been proclaimed the chancellor of University College of Yayasan Pahang (UCYP) in a proclamation ceremony here today.

UCYP Governing Board chairman Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainul Mohd Nur presented the proclamation letter to Tunku Azizah who was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Creative Arts. Tunku Azizah in her speech said she was honoured on being entrusted as the chancellor of an institution of higher learning which was established 27 years ago in Pahang.

At the ceremony, Tunku Azizah also presented the letter of appointment of UCYP Pro-Chancellor to her son Major Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama